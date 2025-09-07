Kate Gosselin Shares Emotional Story of Losing Baby Number 7

Kate Gosselin is pulling back the curtain on one of the most personal chapters of her life ... revealing she lost a baby during the high-risk pregnancy that made her a household name.

The former "Jon & Kate Plus 8" star spoke out in a TikTok series about her fertility journey. Kate explained her first ultrasound showed seven heartbeats but by the time she went back a week or two later, one of the fetuses had stopped developing.

Kate, who has been open about living with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, said fertility treatments made it possible for her to conceive both her twins, Cara and Mady, and her sextuplets. She recalled a terrifying moment early on when she started bleeding and was rushed to the ER, convinced she was miscarrying all of her babies.

"All of a sudden, [the tech] said, 'I see six,'" Kate shared. "I said, 'You see six what?!' And she said, 'I see six heartbeats, they're there.'"

She later added in the comments she believes the lost fetus was a girl and she would've named her Emma. Despite the heartbreak, Kate said the scare cemented her commitment to the pregnancy ... "It made me realize how much I already loved them."