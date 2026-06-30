Kate Gosselin Won't Take Lie Detector Test Over Son Collin's Abuse Allegations

Kate Gosselin is responding to her estranged son Collin's recent invite for her to take a lie detector test regarding her alleged abuse when he was a child ... and it sounds like he shouldn't hold his breath.

Kate hopped on TikTok and responded to several fans urging her to get hooked up to a polygraph to prove her innocence against Collin's claims.

She says she won't be taking the lie detector test and won't be suing Collin for defamation either ... explaining that legal strategy won't work because she's a celeb.

ICYMI, Collin appeared on freelance reporter Strange McKnights' YouTube channel this past weekend and made some disturbing allegations ... claiming Kate once used zip ties on his wrists and ankles and locked him in a basement.

Collin then invited Kate to take a lie detector test.

Collin's accusations and Kate's responses come as he prepares to release his memoir, "In the Shadow of Eight, Surviving the Reality of My Childhood," in which he promises to detail the alleged abuse.

On Tuesday morning, he spoke out on the alleged abuse once again ... posting a note on his Instagram Story that read, "Never forget the fact that my mom would write in her diary how she 'had to pray to God to stop hitting me' (This was while I was 2 years old by the way)."