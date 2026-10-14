Kate Gosselin Responds to Son Collin's Abuse Allegations

Kate Gosselin's getting a ton of support online amid a series of allegations her son, Collin, made against her ... and she's showing love for the fans standing behind her.

The former reality star posted a TikTok about her dog recently ... but after Collin released his memoir, "In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood," on Tuesday, people taking shots at Kate flooded the comments section.

While most of the social media comments were calling for their pound of virtual flesh ... several stood up for Kate ... saying they know Collin is being manipulated by others and telling Kate she's actually a great mom.

Kate responded to one of these comments by writing, "Thank you so much. I know rational logical ppl or anyone who has dealt with mental illness understands what's going on here :)."

In another response, she said ... "Exactly! I had nothing to do with it, except for consent because it was medically necessary."

Play video content Video: Collin Gosselin Accuses Mom Kate of Abuse On Purpose with Jay Shetty

Kate might be denying the allegations here ... but Collin's raked her over the coals -- accusing her of restraining him with zip ties and allegedly hitting him when he didn't perform for the cameras the way she wanted him to.