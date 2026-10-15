Anna Faris' Friends Say Chuck Lorre's Insults Were 'S****y'

Anna Faris' friends have her back after Chuck Lorre threw some serious shade her way ... and they're calling him out for saying he was right to doubt her casting in "Mom."

People close to Anna tell TMZ … Chuck's comments were "s****y," considering Anna gave 7 years of her life to his show.

They feel it's absurd that Chuck claims his reservations were "proven right" after Anna spent seven years making people laugh, building an audience and helping create a successful series.

Our sources say it's a pretty remarkable way to rewrite a collaboration that benefitted a lot of people … Chuck included.

They tell us the showrunner's entitled to tell his story ... but people around Anna feel it's beneath him to take a shot at her while promoting a book.

They believe someone with Chuck's success and influence could choose a little generosity toward a person who contributed so much to it.