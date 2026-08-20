Anna Faris Says She Quit Drinking to Stop 'Self-Sabotage'

Play video content Video: Anna Faris Reveals A Reason Why She Stopped Drinking Dear Chelsea

Anna Faris says she quit alcohol because booze has a ton of negative effects on her ... and she's trying to break out of old patterns.

The actress opened up about kicking her old habits during an episode of the "Dear Chelsea" podcast ... telling host Chelsea Handler she used to feel "ungracious" about her comedic career, but recently changed her tune after getting on the wagon.

Chelsea asks if giving up alcohol had anything to do with her mindset switch ... and Anna says she thinks it's one of sobriety's many gifts.

Anna goes on to say there's a "correlation between drinking and depression" ... and she had to take a step back to end the "self-sabotage."

On top of abstaining from alcohol, Anna also credits hormone patches for helping her as well.

Anna famously played a recovering alcoholic on the TV series "Mom" alongside Allison Janney ... a role which landed her multiple People's Choice Awards nominations.

Aside from sobriety, Anna also told Chelsea about her son Jack -- whom she shares with Chris Pratt -- including their conversations about religion ... explaining he's asked her to accept Jesus Christ as her savior.