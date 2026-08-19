Shia LaBeouf Admits to Drinking Daily, Months After Mardi Gras Arrest

Shia LaBeouf revealed he is drinking daily, months after his arrest on three counts of misdemeanor battery during Mardi Gras ... TMZ has learned.

TMZ obtained court docs as part of Shia's criminal case in New Orleans, where he was sentenced to two years' probation and ordered to attend an alcohol treatment class after pleading guilty to the charges.

Play video content Video: Shia LaBeouf Gets Beaten Up In Mardi Gras Fight Caught on Video

Per court docs, Shia has been compliant with checking in with his probation supervisor and has provided proof that he will complete anger management and substance abuse treatment by next month.

The docs say Shia denied mental health treatment and self-reported that he drinks alcohol daily.

The next hearing on the matter is September 23, but there's a note on the document that says Shia will not appear because he is shooting a movie.

As TMZ first reported, Shia was arrested after getting into fights outside bars in New Orleans. He was accused of using a homophobic slur during one encounter.

In 2022, Shia spoke out about his drinking and said he had been over 600 days sober.