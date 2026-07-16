FKA Twigs to Ex Shia: I Can’t Ruin Your Reputation, You Damaged It Yourself

FKA Twigs claims she can’t ruin her ex Shia LaBeouf’s reputation because he already did that himself ... saying he has a history of violence and homophobic remarks that speaks for itself ... TMZ has learned.

In court docs, obtained by TMZ, FKA argued Shia’s claims that public statements she made about him harmed him are nonsense.

FKA sued Shia in 2020 for alleged sexual battery, claiming he got physical with her during their relationship and gave her an STD. Shia denied all claims of wrongdoing. The case was settled in 2025. Months later, Shia claimed FKA violated the deal by talking about him in an interview.

In the interview, FKA said she did not feel "safe" as a woman in the industry and said she was passionate about helping other survivors. The singer denies this was a violation of the deal.

She also insists there is nothing she could really say to damage Shia’s rep … stating he has been arrested for serious violent crimes, engaged in erratic conduct, and publicly uttered homophobic slurs.

She said Shia cannot claim she caused his career harm … arguing Shia’s own behavior torpedoed his career and any “prospect of future studio employment.” FKA also says she finds it rich that Shia complained about her interview, pointing out that he also talked about their relationship in an interview earlier this year … which she says could be a breach of the NDA provisions in the settlement.

“In other words, it appears to be [Shia’s] position that he – as a sexual abuser – may discuss [FKA’s] trauma and suffering whenever he wants without restriction but that [FKA] – as the survivor – is prohibited from discussing [Shia] or her story.”