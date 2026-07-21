Shia Labeouf Flees New Orleans After Scary Stalker Situation, Lands in LAX With Girlfriend

Play video content Video: Shia LaBeouf Leaves New Orleans After Scary Stalker Incident, Reunites With Girlfriend at LAX TMZ.com

Shia LaBeouf hightailed it out of New Orleans after his run-in with an alleged stalker ... he's back in Los Angeles, and showing some love to his girlfriend Nicole Mumphrey at the airport.

TMZ obtained video showing the actor packing on the PDA with Nicole in the baggage claim area on Saturday morning at LAX ... after Nicole flew in from Atlanta.

Check out the clip ... Shia walks up behind Nicole at the carousel and wraps his arms around her and gives her a little peck on the cheek. The couple then engage in a sweet little chat while waiting for Nicole's luggage.

We're told Shia wouldn't allow Nicole to handle her own bags ... picked up all of Nicole's luggage and carrying them out of the airport for her.

Who says chivalry is dead?!?

Shia's loving moment with his girlfriend comes on the heels of his scary encounter with Alyssa Couture, who was arrested last week in New Orleans for allegedly stalking him and his family.

Couture told police she believed Shia was a clone of himself ... and she feared he was being sex trafficked.