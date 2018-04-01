Donald and Melania Trump We Can Weather this Storm

Donald and Melania Trump Present United Front for Easter

Melania Trump may be stealing a page from Hilary Clinton's playbook for Easter Sunday, telegraphing, "I'm with him."

Melania was flying solo in the days following Stormy Daniel's "60 Minutes" interview last Sunday, but she was right by Donald Trump's side for the Easter service at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea in Palm Beach, Florida.

D.T. and M.T. even held hands as Donald's daughter Tiffany looked on.

The Prez and First Lady will be flying back to D.C. for the traditional White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday. They spent the weekend at their Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.

Melania hated the prospect of becoming First Lady and it's only gotten harder for her over the last year. So far Melania's been radio silent about Stormy Daniels ... at least publicly.