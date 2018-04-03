Nas Takes Son To Universal Studios

Nas If I Ruled Jurassic World ... With My Kid!

Nas didn't have to take his son, Knight, to an island off the coast of Costa Rica to see dinosaurs over Spring Break ... he took him to Universal Studios where they hopped on the Jurassic Park ride.

Hard to tell who had more fun Monday on the ride ... Nas or his 8-year-old kid. Nas has plenty of reasons to smile though, and staying dry is the least of them.

He's been embroiled in a war over child support and custody with Knight's mom, Kelis. She wants Nas to cough up more than the $8k he's paying her now in child support. They recently settled their custody battle switching off birthdays -- he gets even years, she gets odds -- and holidays.

Looks like he got Easter.