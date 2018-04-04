Mike Epps Says Ronald Reagan's Hearing Aid Stunt Wouldn't Fly with a Black Woman

Mike Epps on Ronald Reagan Turned Off Hearing Aids on Nancy, Huh? Try That on a Black Woman

Mike Epps says Ronald Reagan was probably only able to get away with turning off his hearing aid around his wife, Nancy, because she was white. We'll let him explain.

We got the comedian Tuesday night at Mastro's where we chatted about a newly released book about President Reagan that claims he'd switch off his hearing aid during dinner to tune out Nancy.

The story goes Reagan would have an aide nudge him if she actually said something that required a response.

Funny, but Mike makes it clear ... Barack Obama better not try to get cute. Check out his take.