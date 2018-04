Rowley in 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' 'Memba Him?!

Rowley in 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' 'Memba Him?!

Robert Capron is best known for playing the goofy best friend, Rowley Jefferson -- opposite Zachary Gordon as Greg Heffley -- in the 2010 kid flick "Diary of a Wimpy Kid." Guess what he looks like now!