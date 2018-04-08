Ronda Rousey, The Miz Join Fellow Wrestlers Before WrestleMania 34

Ronda Rousey, The Miz We're Ready to Rumble For WrestleMania 34!!!

The biggest wrestling stars in the world are gearing up for Sunday's epic WrestleMania 34 ... which is goin' down in the Big Easy.

Check out the pics ... Ronda Rousey,The Miz, The Bella Twins, Roman Reigns, Shane McMahon, Jeff Hardy, Stephanie McMahon, Tom Hardy, Michelle McCool, and a bunch of other WWE wrestlers strutted the streets of New Orleans Saturday.

One of the big questions ... Ronda Rousey's place in the WWE. This will be her debut, and it's a safe bet she'll be ascending to the top before too long.