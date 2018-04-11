Abby Lee Miller Visibly Upset Leaving Halfway House Again

Abby Lee Miller Leaves Halfway House Visibly Upset Due to Another Apparent Medical Issue

Abby Lee Miller fought back tears as she left the halfway house where she's serving the end of her prison sentence due to an apparent medical issue ... the second in less than 24 hours.

Abby's seen walking out of the facility toward a car picking her up when she's asked how she's feeling, but she signals she can't answer ... and appears to be in pain. We're told she was heading back to the hospital for treatment.

We broke the story ... Abby also left the Residential Reentry Center Tuesday afternoon in an ambulance after medics responded to a call for an "unspecified medical complaint." She was reportedly dealing with either a back or thyroid issue.

Miller was transferred from prison to the halfway house a couple weeks ago to serve the rest of her time for fraud, and has clearly had a rough couple days there.

She's scheduled to be released May 25.