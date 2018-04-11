Lil Wayne is Not the Father of Keiotia Watson's Son, Paternity Test Shows

Lil Wayne's Paternity Test Mr. Carter ... You Are NOT the Father!!! OHHH!!!

Somebody get Maury out here quick -- 'cause Lil Wayne is NOT the father of a woman who said he was just that to her little boy, and owed her dough ... TMZ has learned.

We've obtained the results of Weezy's paternity test, which he took to prove if he was Keiotia Watson's baby daddy. Turns out, he absolutely didn't father her 16-year-old son, Dwayne Brown.

According to the docs, there's a 0.00% chance that Wayne is the father of Keiotia's boy -- despite the fact she claimed they had a sexual relationship in 2001. Even if that's true, zero percent is pretty convincing to us.

As we reported ... a Louisiana judge ruled in Watson's favored after she filed legal docs to establish paternity and get child support from Wayne. He never paid up though, and a new trial was ordered, as was this paternity test to decide the matter once and for all.

Looks like it's still just 4 kids for Weezy F. Baby. Freedom!