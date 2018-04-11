Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Hey, Judge Judy I'm Bader than You!!!

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Won't Trade with Judge Judy

Ruth Bader Ginsburg says in a contest with Judge Judy, her job reigns supreme.

We got the Supreme Court Justice Tuesday at Reagan National Airport in Washington, DC and asked her squarely ... would she trade jobs with the famed TV jurist.

R.B.G. didn't hesitate ... a resounding no. And then she threw down some TV shade.

Pretty impressive ... Judy rakes in $47 mil a year for her TV gig, while Justice Ginsburg makes an annual salary of $251,000.

Maybe she doesn't know ... Judy also has way better hours.