James Comey Says Trump Came to Him to Talk Golden Showers

James Comey Trump Came to Me To Talk Golden Showers

When it rains it pours ... Donald Trump was worried there was a small chance his wife, Melania, might believe Russian hookers peed on a hotel bed where Trump was staying ... this according to former FBI director James Comey.

The hook to Comey's new book -- "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership" -- is that Trump was extremely upset over the so called Christopher Steele dossier, in which he claimed Trump watched prostitutes urinate on a hotel mattress "as a way of soiling the bed."

Trump called BS on the dossier, but privately met with Comey during a dinner a week after he was sworn in as President, and started ranting it was untrue. In the book, Comey says Trump wanted him to shoot down the story, because it was bothering him that there was "even a one percent chance ... Melania thought it was true."

Comey muses in the book why Melania might ever entertain the idea her husband was into golden showers. The former FBI chief added there was "zero chance" his own wife would believe such a claim.