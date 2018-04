Chic Singers Luci Martin and Alfa Anderson 'Memba Them?!

Chic Singers Luci Martin and Alfa Anderson 'Memba Them?!

With hits like "Le Freak" and "Good Times," Luci Martin and Alfa Anderson shot to stardom for fronting the classic '70s disco band Chic along side Nile Rogers (and are performing this Saturday at Coachella). Guess what they look like now!