White House Goes OFF on James Comey ... That 'Disgraced Partisan Hack'

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Goes Off on James Comey in White House Press Briefing

James Comey is a blatant liar who the American people see right through -- and his book is trash ... according to the White House Press Secretary.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders followed Donald Trump's lead in dealing with the former FBI Director during Friday's press briefing in response to a question about the President's insults of Comey ... by piling on even more.

Sanders slammed Comey's newly released exerpts from his book, "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership," by calling it a bad PR move to make a quick buck and try to fix his damaged reputation.

Then she went in even harder .... check out the video.

As we reported ... the Prez clearly approves of his press secretary's words, and we're certain he echoes her feelings on Comey's allegations regarding the 'Steele dossier.'