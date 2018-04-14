Rich The Kid to Lil Uzi Vert, 'F*** that N****'

Rich the Kid to Uzi 'F*** that N***!!!'

Rich the Kid took a big shot at his former friend and current enemy Lil Uzi Vert, telling the crowd at his album release party, "F*** that N**** Uzi!"

Rich was celebrating the release of his debut album, "The World is Yours" at a Social Group Party at OHM Nightclub in Hollywood, when he unleashed on Uzi.

The beef started when Uzi took a hard pass when he was asked to join Rich the Kid's record label, Rich Forever.

Uzi's been silent ... Rich has not. He dedicated his song, "Dead Friends" last month to Uzi.