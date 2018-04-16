NHL's Brett Connolly Gives Puck to Little Girl Best. Video. Ever!

NHL's Brett Connolly Gives Puck to Little Girl In Best Video Ever

Breaking News

PROBLEM: NHL player REALLY wants to give a puck to an adorable little girl fan, but two little boys kept stealing the puck away.

SOLUTION: Well, you're just gonna have to watch ... it's the most adorable thing you're gonna see ALL DAY!

It all went down during warm-ups at Sunday's Washington Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets playoff game in D.C. where right wing Brett Connolly wanted to hook the little one up with a souvenir.

Problem was, there were a couple bigger kids flankin' her ... and they crushed her dreams TWICE when Brett flipped a puck over the glass.

It was basically the saddest thing ever ... until the girl finally got puck #3 and lit up like the Nintendo 64 kid on Christmas (OK, maybe not that intense).

Hockey fan 4 life, right??