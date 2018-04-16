NHL's Brett Connolly Gives Puck to Little Girl In Best Video Ever

PROBLEM: NHL player REALLY wants to give a puck to an adorable little girl fan, but two little boys kept stealing the puck away.
SOLUTION: Well, you're just gonna have to watch ... it's the most adorable thing you're gonna see ALL DAY!
It all went down during warm-ups at Sunday's Washington Capitals vs. Columbus Blue Jackets playoff game in D.C. where right wing Brett Connolly wanted to hook the little one up with a souvenir.
If at first you don't succeed... try, try, try again! #CapsJackets #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/6S3b5cfXNW— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 15, 2018
Problem was, there were a couple bigger kids flankin' her ... and they crushed her dreams TWICE when Brett flipped a puck over the glass.
It was basically the saddest thing ever ... until the girl finally got puck #3 and lit up like the Nintendo 64 kid on Christmas (OK, maybe not that intense).
Hockey fan 4 life, right??