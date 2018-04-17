Ric Flair Cavs Will Win ... LeBron's Gotta Get 40

Ric Flair Says Cavs Will Win, But LeBron Must Score 40

Ric Flair has a message for all you Cavs fans fretting over that Game 1 beatdown the Pacers put on you ... CHILLLLLLL ... 'cause Nature Boy says LeBron James and the Cavs will win on Wednesday.

As long as LBJ goes for 40.

We got Ric -- a huge Cavs fan and the man LeBron credits with keeping him off the street as a kid -- out in NYC ... and asked if Cleveland is in trouble after the Pacers took it to them in Game 1.

"LeBron, you gotta do 40 tomorrow night, man."

He might be right. The Indiana Pacers look pretty strong. It might take a 40 spot from the King to beat them ... or a Ric Flair pump-up speech.