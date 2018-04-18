Danielle Bregoli Backs Cardi B and Shades Nicki Minaj for Billboard Awards

Danielle Bregoli Backs Cardi and Shades Nicki For Billboard Awards

EXCLUSIVE

Danielle Bregoli says she's already winning by being nominated by Billboard Music Awards as the Best Female Rapper with Cardi B and Nicki Minaj.

We got Danielle -- who goes by Bhad Bhabie in the music world -- on the heels of her being nominated for the prestigious award Tuesday along with arguably 2 of the biggest rappers in the game right now, and she was feeling pretty confident.

Danielle thinks she's the real winner at the end of the day -- the kid's just 15 years old, after all -- even though she concedes Cardi will probably walk away with the actual trophy. She explains why by taking multiple shots at Nicki ... and it ain't pretty, just petty.

Our photog also asked her about her fight with Woah Vicky and Lil Tay. As the big and bhad like to say ... no comment.