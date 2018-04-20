Avicii Death Rocks Celebrity Fans & Friends

Music World Rocked by Famed DJ Avicii's Death

Breaking News

Avicii's death is absolutely shocking to his friends and fans around the world.

Moments after the news broke he was found dead in Oman ... social media was flooded with reactions to the Swedish DJ's passing. From his peers in the world of EDM to the scores of musicians who had worked with him ... everyone is pouring out their emotions and feelings about Avicii.

Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x — Calvin Harris (@CalvinHarris) April 20, 2018

Wow, I would like to take a moment to pay tribute to the man who really opened my eyes as to what my productions could one day sound like. @Avicii was a genius and a music innovator, and I can not believe he is no longer with us. RIP to the very best. — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) April 20, 2018

Oh my god truly devastated for Avicii very very sad news way to young ... what a talent he was. rest in peace x — Liam (@LiamPayne) April 20, 2018

I was just told my dear friend Tim @avicii just passed away. Please let this be a hoax. If not #RIPAVICII one of the best natural melody... — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) April 20, 2018

I cannot express enough that @Avicii revolutionized dance music, and effortlessly. An unparalleled writer and one of my biggest inspirations will be remembered and missed for centuries to come. We love you Tim. — ▽ (@3LAU) April 20, 2018

No words can describe the sadness I’m feeling right now, hearing about Avicii passing away....💔

Thoughts go out to his family and friends... — Zedd (@Zedd) April 20, 2018

RIP @Avicii you will be insanely missed...my deepest condolences to his family. — Dillon Francis (@DILLONFRANCIS) April 20, 2018

RIP Tim. You were a brilliant composer and a gentle spirit. Fond memories of creating music w @Avicii and @nilerodgers- https://t.co/AfCVbXlhQh — ADAM LAMBERT (@adamlambert) April 20, 2018xxx

At a loss for words...Rest easy brother 😪 @Avicii — marshmello (@marshmellomusic) April 20, 2018

Such sad news to hear about Avicii passing. Too young and way too soon. My condolences go out to his family, friends and fans x — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) April 20, 2018

I would have enjoyed nothing more than ripping into Avicii well into and beyond our 60's. taken away from us far too young. I know he's at peace somewhere up there getting the last laugh that i spelled his name right this time. https://t.co/uAmdPsouSz — Goat lord (@deadmau5) April 20, 2018

my sincerest and most heartfelt condolences to the friends, fans and families of @Avicii :( Banter aside, nobody can deny what he has accomplished and done for modern dance music and im very proud of him. — Goat lord (@deadmau5) April 20, 2018