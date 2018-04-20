NY Gym Apologizes to Jermell Charlo Insists They're Not Racist

Exclusive Details

Jermell Charlo has gotten an apology from the upscale NY gym he was kicked out of on Thursday night -- but the gym insists he was NOT racially profiled.

As we previously reported, Charlo -- a world champion boxer -- was turned away from Life Time Athletic in Manhattan. He claims front desk told him that his crew smelled like weed and they wouldn't be allowed inside. Charlo denied the weed allegations and said it all came down to race.

Now, a rep for Life Time tells TMZ Sports, "Upon our immediate review of the matter, this is not an issue of discrimination, as has been alleged."

"In fact, on both April 18 and 19, Life Time extended guest access to Mr. Jermall Charlo and Mr. Jermell Charlo, along with their group. As this matter escalated, staff felt unsafe given an ensuing verbal altercation."

"To be clear, we apologize for what appears to be a misunderstanding concerning our guest policy. Ultimately, we always welcome all individuals and the opportunity to serve them in a safe and respectful manner."

For his part, Jermell is not buying Life Time's explanation and told us,"I'm a black man and they didn't let me in."