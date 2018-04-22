Coachella Week 2 Celebs Flock to Festival to Catch Beyonce

Celebs Flock to Coachella Week 2 to Catch Beyonce

Not quite as many celebs who took in Coachella week 2, but there were still plenty.

Check out our gallery ... lots of people came to watch Beyonce, including Marilyn Manson, David Byrne, Tinashe, Tyler the Creator, Tash Sultana, Jamie Foxx, Nile Rodgers and Borns.

Beyonce's performance was awesome as usual, and this time she brought out J Balvin who performed "Mi Gente."

Cardi B, Migos and Eminem are slated to perform Sunday ... and the festival goes dark but the venue fires up again next week with Stagecoach ... where Yodel Boy will perform again.