Robin Thicke Check Out the Beautiful Pic Of April Breastfeeding Our Baby!!!

Robin Thicke Photographs April Love Geary Breastfeeding Baby

April Love Geary is clearly in love ... yeah, probably with her baby daddy Robin Thicke, but clearly with her baby Mia Love Thicke.

Robin took the pic of mother breastfeeding baby, and April proudly posted it with the caption, "MOM pic by baby daddy.

23-year-old April gave birth 2 months ago. It's 41-year-old Robin's second child. He has a 7-year-old son Julian with ex-wife Paula Patton.

Robin and April have been together around 4 years. So far, no plans for marriage ... at least nothing publicly.