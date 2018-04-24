Bill Cosby's Wife Camille First Appearance For Last Day of Sexual Assault Retrial

Bill Cosby's Wife Camille's First Appearance in Sexual Assault Retrial

Bill Cosby arrived for one of the most important days of his sexual assault retrial -- closing arguments -- and his wife made her first appearance in a show of support.

Camille Cosby clutched the arm of her husband, who seemed frail during the 2 weeks of testimony. She did not attend the trial during the 11 days of testimony.

Just like the first trial, Cosby did not testify. His accuser, Andrea Constand, took the stand as she did the first time and was accused by Cosby's lawyers of being a money-grubbing liar. Five women took the stand as witnesses to support Constand, saying they were all drugged and sexually assaulted by the comedian.

The case could go to the jury as early as Tuesday afternoon.