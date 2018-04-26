TMZ

Josh Allen Apologizes for Racist Tweets ... 'Young and Dumb'

4/26/2018 5:57 AM PDT

Josh Allen -- one of the top QBs in the NFL Draft -- is apologizing for dropping the n-word on Twitter years ago ... saying he was "young and dumb."

The tweets surfaced Wednesday night ... one day before the draft -- and Allen had posted them to his real, authentic account back when he was in high school. 

Some of the tweets ...

"i dont think you n**gas want a troubled son!" -- June 14, 2012

“N**gas Trying To Get At Me" -- February 12, 2013

"Bout to show up these N**gas at pong" -- February 26, 2012

"If it ain't white, it ain't right" -- June 25, 2013

Allen spoke with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith -- fessed up to the tweets and explained he was "young and dumb."

Story developing ... 

