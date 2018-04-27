Elected L.A. City Official Sued for Sexual Assault Against 16-Year-Old

A man who served as an elected L.A. official is being sued by a woman who claims when she was 16 he drugged her and sexually assaulted her.

The lawsuit, filed by Lisa Bloom, only lists the litigants as Jane Doe vs. John Doe. According to the legal docs, obtained by TMZ, John Doe met the girl in 2005 when she was 14. At the time she was a star teenage athlete ... they grew close and he became close with her entire family.

The suit claims in January 2007, when Jane Doe was 16, he invited her to play golf at Hillcrest Country Club. She claims several hours into the game he handed her a cup of ice water. She says, "It tasted distinctly different from both tap and filtered water."

She claims she suddenly collapsed but did not lose consciousness. He drove her to the E.R. and en route she claims he reached his hand inside her shirt, rubbed her breast, and then reached down her shorts and fondled her vagina.

She says she was motionless, speechless and frozen from shock.

She says she never confronted him nor did she report him to police, fearing she wouldn't be believed and that he'd retaliate against her family.

Jane Doe says she was inspired to come forward because of the #MeToo movement. Jane Doe, who is now engaged, says she wanted to show her daughter that she can be strong and what happened to her was not ok.