Kim Zolciak Spends $7,500 for Same Plastic Neon Sign Kylie Jenner Has

Kim Zolciak scored a deal for the same plastic Kylie Jenner uses, but at a much lower price -- and no, it ain't what you think.

The "plastic" we're referring to is an art piece from contemporary artist Beau Dunn -- a pink sign that literally reads PLASTIC. Sources tell us Kim bought one from Beau for $7,500 after seeing it on IG in Janurary. She got it delivered in Feb., and installed it herself.

As you might recall ... Kylie bought a very similar neon sign from Beau just last year, only hers was slightly bigger (depending on how you look at it) and it ran her $10k. Kylie's sign is 48'x13' ... and Kim's is a bit smaller at 32'x26'. For all intents and purposes ... same thing.

Looks like Kim and Kylie are embracing their pricey inner plastic. Good for them!