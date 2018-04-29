Kobayashi Smashes Chugging Contest ... Shames TMZ Photog

Takeru Kobayashi -- one of the greatest eaters in the history of man -- can chug.

He's already dominated everything from wieners to cow brains to soba noodles, but when we saw the human garbage disposal in NYC this week, our guy wanted to test his liquid skills!

Chug-off.

Right there. On the spot. In front of everyone.

Warning: Careful with the drinking contests at home. Overhydration can be seriously dangerous. Look it up.

Of course, Kobayashi accepted the challenge and proceeded to destroy the TMZ photog in front of everyone ... and it's honestly pretty impressive.