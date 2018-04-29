'RHOA' Star Marlo Hampton Claims Kenya Moore Lied About Her Being A Call Girl

'RHOA' Star Marlo Hampton Kenya's Lying About Me Being A Call Girl

'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star Marlo Hampton says Kenya Moore is spreading lies and rumors by insinuating she's a call girl and prostitute when the real sham is Kenya's own marriage.

We spoke to Marlo after this week's 'RHOA' reunion show where the two went at it. For those who missed it ... Kenya accused Marlo of being a "trick" and taking $20k from a man named John to blackmail NeNe Leakes.

Marlo says Kenya's attack totally blindsided her because she wasn't prepared to defend herself against Kenya's BS, but it sure seemed like Marlo was prepared when she spoke to us ... she even challenges Kenya to take a pregnancy test.

As for Marlo's relationship status, she says Kenya and the other cast members know she was in a serious 5-year relationship, but the real relationship that is over for Marlo is the one with Kenya.