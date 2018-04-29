Stagecoach Day 2 Riddled with Celebrities to Watch Keith Urban

Stagecoach Day 2 Riddled with Celebs ... To Watch Keith Urban

Lots of celebs turnt up for Stagecoach Saturday night, to catch Keith Urban, Granger Smith, Brothers Osbourne and Kacey Musgraves.

Among the celebs in the audience ... Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Nicole Kidman, Ryan Cabrera, Guy Fieri, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Nick Viall, Mason Ramsey, Yodel Kid, Shawn Johnson, Lauren Bushnell, and Josephine Skriver.

Sunday's headliner, which closes out the festival, is Garth Brooks. Lee Brice and Brett Young will also perform.

It's really amazing to see how the venue gets transformed from Coachella to Stagecoach in a matter of days.