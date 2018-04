Viral Video Stars 'Memba Them?

Viral Video Stars -- 'Memba Them?

'Charlie Bit My Finger,' 'Leave Britney Alone,' Rebecca Black's 'Friday' and 'Chocolate Rain' are just a few throwbacks in our viral video stars 'Memba Them gallery ... Scroll through and see what some of the most iconic internet stars looked like in their videos and what they look like now!