Flavor Flav Off the Deep End ... I'm a Diver Now!

Flavor Flav's a High Diver Now, Seriously.

Can Flavor Flav dive like Greg Louganis??

YEAAAAHHHHH BOYYYEEEEE!!!

Well, not quite ... but the Public Enemy rapper made a splash when he visited the University of Las Vegas diving team on Wednesday at the Lied Athletic Complex ... and we gotta admit, he's not terrible.

The 59-year-old rap icon got a crash course in a bunch of different dives ... from the inward dive to going off the high boards.

He even attempted a tandem dive next to a hot chick in a cheeky bathing suit -- and it's great for all sorts of reasons!

Flav even thanked the dive squad by posing for a pic after their splash sesh.

And we should note ... he wasn't rockin' the slick diving Speedos. Flav knocked out his dives in giant, bright green swim trunks!

By the way, we were doing some research on old high divers and found this video of a 91-year-old guy hitting the board ... and, let's be honest, Flav WRECKS this old dude!!!