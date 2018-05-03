Jerry Jones Gives Jason Witten Diamond-Covered Football as Retirement Gift

TMZ

Jason Witten Blinged-Out Ball From Jerry Jones ... Sick Retirement Gift

5/3/2018 2:31 PM PDT

Breaking News

How's this for a parting gift -- Jerry Jones just gave Jason Witten a totally BLINGED-OUT football for his retirement ... and it's dope!!

The Cowboys superstar officially hung up his cleats at a news conference on Thursday ... and J.J. thanked Witten for his 15 years of service by giving him a pigskin covered in REAL diamonds.

How do we know it's not a bunch of CZs?? Jones made sure Witten's wife, Michelle, knew they were the real deal -- as if J.J. would EVER miss out on a chance to go big.

Witten finishes his career with 11 Pro Bowls, more than 12,000 yards, 68 touchdowns, a new Monday Night Football gig ... and a shiny new ball!!

Congrats!!

