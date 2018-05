Cardi B Third Trimester is Scary I'm Havin' Vivid Dreams!!!

Cardi B Says Pregnancy Triggers 'Vivid Dreams'

Cardi B seems a little bit haunted by a phenomenon she's experiencing during her third trimester of pregnancy -- vivid dreams.

We got Cardi in Bev Hills Saturday night leaving Mastro's, and asked her about the baby inside her and what she's doing to her head. Cardi answers.

We also asked about her ex-manager Shaft, who's suing Cardi for $10M. Cardi laughed it off ... she says the dude was stealing from her by cooking the books and skimming off the top.

Cardi's due in July.