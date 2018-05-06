Khloe Kardashian In Case You Needed More Proof ... I'm Still With Tristan!!!

Khloe Kardashian Shows Up at Cavaliers Game to Support Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has gone public in her support for baby daddy Tristan Thompson ... cheering him on Saturday night as the Cavaliers squeaked past the Raptors by a score of 105 to 103.

Khloe showed up at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland -- escorted by security -- in what is almost certainly a showing that she and Tristan are together ... despite the cheating scandal that rocked her as their baby was being born.

TMZ got this photo of Khloe and Tristan having lunch Friday with some friends in Cleveland. Although it's telling they were together, there was a chance it was for baby True, but the fact she showed up for Tristan's playoff game leaves little doubt ... they're still together.