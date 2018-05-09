Zach Randolph Having a Female Coach ... 'One of the Best Experiences'

Zach Randolph Says Having Female NBA Coach is 'One of the Best Experiences'

EXCLUSIVE

Zach Randolph is ALL ABOUT having a female head coach in the NBA -- especially after working with a female asst. coach on the Kings ... telling TMZ Sports it was one of best experiences of his career.

The entire NBA is buzzing about Becky Hammon -- an assistant with the Spurs who's in the running for the head coaching job in Milwaukee. If hired, she'd be the first female head coach in NBA history.

Enter Z-Bo who was out in ATL when he stopped to rave about Jenny Boucek ... an assistant player development coach with the Sacramento Kings.

"This was the first year we had a [female assistant coach]. This was my first year ever experiencing that and it was a great experience ... probably one of the best experiences."

As for Hammon, Randolph says ... "If she knows basketball -- and she KNOWS basketball -- I think she'll be fine."