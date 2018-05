The Skull in 'Scarface' 'Memba Him?!

Geno Silva is best known for playing the shotgun-toting silent assassin, The Skull -- who kills Tony Montana, Omar Suarez and Nick the Pig -- in the 1983 gangster film, 'Scarface.' Guess what he looks like now!