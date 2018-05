TV Moms 'Memba Them?

Estelle on "Seinfeld," Edna Garrett on "The Facts of Life," Marion Cunningham on "Happy Days" and Tanya Baxter on "That's So Raven" are just a few of the TV moms we're celebrating this Mother's Day!

See what these lovely ladies ... and a lot more ... looked like back then and what they look like now!

Happy Mother's Day!