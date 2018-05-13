Meek Mill I'm Back!!!! ... Performs at Loud Fest in Miami

Meek Mill Performs at Rolling Loud Fest in Miami

Meek Mill shocked the folks at Rolling Loud Fest in Miami with his first performance since getting sprung from prison

DJ Khaled hyped the crowd up and then Meek came out, performing "Dreams and Nightmares," “On the Regular,” “Ima Boss,” and “1942 Flows.”

Meek told the crowd, “It feels good to be back and free in front of the motherfucking people,” he told the crowd. “Thank you to everybody that supported me. They tried to take my freedom. They tried to crush my dreams. But now we’re in Miami glowing the fuck up. Let’s get it!”

Meek still has to deal with Judge Brinkley, who threw him in prison for a probation violation and would not even entertain the notion of bail, despite prosecutors admitting a dirty cop was responsible for his underlying conviction. The Pennsylvania Supreme saw it Meek's way and released him, but he's not in the clear until Brinkley holds a hearing month on whether to toss the conviction.