Anne Frank I Got Dirty Jokes!!! New Diary Pages Uncovered

Anne Frank's Newly Uncovered Diary Pages Reveal Dirty Jokes

Breaking News

Anne Frank was a typical teenager in at least one way -- she told dirty jokes and had strong opinions about sex, birth control and prostitution ... which she included in her famous diary.

Dutch researchers deciphered the writing on 2 pages of Anne's diary dated September 28, 1942 ... less than 3 months after she and her family went into hiding from Nazis in an Amsterdam house. The pages include 4 dirty jokes.

The humor's a little lost in translation, but one is about German soldiers banging Dutch women, and others are about men catching their wives banging other men ... and men with ugly wives.

Anne had covered the pages with brown paper, possibly out of fear someone would read them. Researchers uncovered the text by taking photos of the pages, backlit by a flash and then used image-processing software to decipher the words.

About prostitution, Anne wrote: "All men, if they are normal, go with women, women like that accost them on the street and then they go together. In Paris they have big houses for that. Papa has been there."

She also described a young woman getting her period around age 14 as "a sign that she is ripe to have relations with a man but one doesn't do that of course before one is married."