Ciara And Future's Kid The Future Michael Jackson?

Ciara And Future's Kid Has Michael Jackson's Dance Moves

Ciara and Future's son has all the moves on the dance floor ... could a moonwalk be in his future?

Check out the video of Ciara and Lil' Future, who's 3, jammin' to Michael Jackson's "Billie Jean" in what looks like their home dance studio. Lil' Future's even wearing MJ's trademark fedora, which he tips down over his face like a pro.

He got his moves from Mom for sure ... only time will tell if the kid can rap like his dad, but looks like the tot's got plenty of flow already.

The kid IS definitely their son.