Moby Little Advice, Trump ... WWJD About Jerusalem Embassy?

Moby Says Trump Should Consult Jesus on Jerusalem Embassy Move

EXCLUSIVE

Moby thinks he knows how a conversation between Jesus and President Trump would go down ... and it ain't pretty.

We got him Tuesday at L.A.'s Little Pine restaurant, and the iconic DJ/producer was heated about the deadly violence this week following the U.S. embassy move from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. At least 60 Palestinians were reportedly killed during protests.

Moby admits he has no religious skin in the game, but he's still pissed about what he sees as the rationale behind the move -- namely the second coming. Really.

He laid into Trump and his disciples, saying they've got Jesus seriously twisted. Moby offered some advice, although, for his sake ... we hope he's not holding his breath.