Josh Allen Jalen Ramsey's Trash Talk Doesn't Faze Me

Josh Allen Says Jalen Ramsey's Trash Talk Doesn't Faze Me

EXCLUSIVE

Buffalo Bills rookie QB Josh Allen ain't jawing back at Jalen Ramsey ... in fact, he's combating Jalen's trash talk with one of the nicest compliments you can give.

Just last week, Ramsey -- the stud corner for the Jacksonville Jaguars -- retweeted some video of Allen throwing at Bills rookie minicamp and said, "That's a pick waiting to happen."

He later deleted the tweet ... but Allen definitely heard about it.

So, when we saw the 21-year-old at LAX, we asked if he took offense ...

"That's like one of the best corners in the league," Allen said.

When asked if it bothered him even a little bit, he shot back -- "Not at all."

FYI, the Bills play the Jags in November ... we'll see if it stays this cordial on the field.