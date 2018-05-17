Meek Mill Scheduled to Make White House Visit

Meek Mill is scheduled to go to the big house Friday, but this time it's the White House.

Sources connected with Meek tell TMZ, a meeting is set for Friday. We do not know if it's with President Trump or someone else at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

We're told the subject is prison reform ... something near and dear to Meek's heart. He's still dealing with a judge in his probation violation case whom he believes is unfair and out to get him.

Multiple sources also tell TMZ, some celebrities have contacted Meek urging him not to go.