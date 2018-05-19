Meghan Markle's Yogurt Shop Offers 50% Off Royal Wedding Special

Meghan Markle Yogurt Shop Where She Worked ... Do You Take This FroYo at 50% Off?

Meghan Markle's humble beginnings haven't been forgotten by those she left behind, because we found out the yogurt shop where she worked back in the day is offering a special royal offering ...at a discount!

Turns out Meghan worked at Humphrey Yogart around 1995 in the Beverly Connection, a WeHo shopping mall. The shop is long gone, but the H.Y. franchise in the San Fernando Valley is offering a strawberry and peanut butter frozen yogurt 50% ... but only today, and only 1 per customer.

The yogurt shop boasts, "Join us in celebrating our former employee Meghan Markle and her wedding to Prince Harry at Humphrey's."

Elton John will not be performing.