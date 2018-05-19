T.I. Not Sweating Gated Community Arrest ... It'll Work Itself Out

T.I.'s Not Sweating Arrest, Hasn't Received Apology from Gated Community

EXCLUSIVE

T.I.'s letting things play out regarding his arrest last week after an incident with the security guard in his gated community ... but doesn't seem too concerned.

We got Tip at Reagan National Airport in D.C. Saturday and asked if he felt like the guard or cops had it out for him ... but he's not willing to say that. He tells us he hasn't received an apology from his homeowner's association ... but he's not tripping either.

The rapper does reiterate some points he made to the arresting officer while he was in jail, though ... telling us he's a taxpaying citizen and resident in the community where he got cuffed -- so the security guard wasn't doing his job.

We broke the story ... the guard called 911 and said he was threatened by T.I., who could be heard getting heated in the background. T.I. tells us the guard cursed at his wife and wouldn't let him in without justification ... and also claims he was asleep on the job.